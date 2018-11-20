The record-setting season continues for Weber State football as the Wildcats had a record number of players earn Big Sky All-Conference honors. The all-conference team was released Tuesday, and Weber State had 19 players earn All-Big Sky honors, including a record 13 players named to the all-conference first team.

The 13 players on the first team are the most in Weber State history. Eastern Washington was second with five players on the first team. Weber State had 13 of the 32 players on the first team.

Freshman phenom running back Josh Davis became the first player in Weber State history to be named Big Sky Freshman of the Year. Davis was also named to the all-conference first team. Davis set a Wildcat freshman rushing record and is third in the nation in all-purpose yards and fifth nationally in rushing yards.

Joining Davis on the first team are senior offensive tackle Iosua Opeta, sophomore guard Ty Whitworth, sophomore kick returner Rashid Shaheed, senior defensive tackle Filipe Sitake, junior defensive ends Adam Rodriguez and Jonah Williams, senior linebackers Landon Stice and LeGrand Toia, senior cornerback Keilan Benjamin, senior safeties Jawian Harrison and Jordan Preator and senior special teams player Brady May.

Six other Wildcats also earned all-conference honors. Sophomore kicker Trey Tuttle and junior Doug Lloyd were named to the All-Big Sky second team, along with May who earned second-team honors at fullback.

Senior cornerback Parker Preator and junior linebacker Auston Tesch earned third-team honors, while senior wide receiver Darryl Denby and sophomore center Ben Bos earned honorable mention honors.

Four Wildcats — May, Opeta, Shaheed and Toia — earned first-team honors for the second-straight season.

Shaheed and Toia were also unanimous selections to the first team.

The all-conference teams are selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Head coach Jay Hill and the Wildcats finished the regular season 9-2 overall and won the Big Sky title with a 7-1 record, their second-straight conference title. WSU was awarded the No. 2 seed in the FCS Playoffs, the first time the ‘Cats have been seeded. This is Weber State’s record third-straight trip to the FCS Playoffs.