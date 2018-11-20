Fresh off a 72-65 win over Hartford on Monday, Utah Valley will play its fifth-straight game away from home on Wednesday when the Wolverines take on Long Beach State for the MGM Main Event Middleweight Championship at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MST.

Conner Toolson scored a season-high 23 points with seven rebounds to lead Utah Valley in the win over Hartford at the MGM Main Event on Monday. Toolson scored his 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including a 3-of-7 clip from beyond the arc. He also knocked down 2-of-3 shots at the free-throw line and pulled down a season-high seven rebounds. Jake Toolson scored 12 points on a 4-of-7 mark from the field, including a pair of threes. He also had three assists. TJ Washington and Baylee Steele were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Washington dished out four assists, while Steele pulled down seven boards

This is the fifth year that the MGM Resorts Main Event has been held. The event was previously held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The tournament has always featured eight teams split into a Heavyweight and Middleweight Bracket. Last season's winners were UNLV and Prairie View A&M.

Utah Valley and Long Beach State will play for the MGM Main Event Middleweight championship on Wednesday afternoon at Cox Pavilion. The winner will take home the coveted championship belt. UVU defeated Hartford, 72-65, while Long Beach State downed Iona 86-85 on a buzzer-beating shot to advance to Wednesday's championship game.

Long Beach State is a member of the Big West Conference. The Beach is coached by Dan Monson who has led the team to three Big West Championships, six top-three finishes, three NIT appearances, as well as a trip to the 2011-12 NCAA Tournament during his tenure.

Long Beach State boasts a six-player senior class, giving LBSU an older roster but not necessarily one with a ton of experience. Only two of the six seniors, Temidayo Yussuf and Mason Riggins, have spent more than two seasons at the Beach, with the other four transferring in from the junior college ranks. LBSU returns a pair of All-Big West honorees from a season ago. Both Yussuf and senior point guard Deishuan Booker were Honorable Mention All-Big West selections.

LBSU holds a 2-3 record this season. The team picked up its buzzer-beating 86-85 win over Iona on Monday afternoon at Cox Pavilion. The Beach also has wins over Menlo and Iona and losses on the road to UCLA, Arizona State and Mississippi State.

Booker is the only player averaging double figures as he leads the team in scoring at 15.6 points a game. Senior forward KJ Byers averages 8.8 points a game and leads the team in rebounding, pulling down 6.2 boards a game. LBSU averages 70.6 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from he field. The team holds opponents to an 80.4 points per game average.

Utah Valley and Long Beach State will meet on the basketball hardwood for the first time on Wednesday. The game will mark UVU's 11th game against a team from the Big West Conference. The Wolverines hold an all-time 4-6 mark against teams from the Big West.

Wednesday's MGM Main Event Middleweight Championship game against Long Beach State in Las Vegas will be broadcast live online. Tony Cordasco will be on the call. The game will also be broadcast over the radio waves as Jim McCulloch enters his ninth season as the radio play-by-play personality. The radio broadcast will be aired live on ESPN 960AM radio. A live stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at ESPN960Sports.com.