BYU women’s tennis head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler announced the signing of Emilee Astle on Tuesday for the 2019-20 season.

"We are excited to have Emilee join our team next fall," Hasler said. "Her big serve and ability to move forward and come to the net will be a huge asset to our team."

From Sandy, Utah, Astle is ranked the No. 1 recruit in Utah, as well as the No. 103 recruit nationally. She claimed the 2015 and 2016 4A first singles state titles, as well as the 2017 and 2018 5A first singles titles. In addition to her four-consecutive championship wins, Astle has maintained an undefeated 102-0 record at Alta High School.

As a four-star recruit, Astle will be an essential addition to the team after senior Taylah Beckman graduates at the end of the 2018-19 season.