SALT LAKE CITY — Proposition 4, the ballot initiative creating an independent redistricting commission as a stopgap against what's known as gerrymandering by lawmakers, appears to have narrowly won voter approval.

The proposition called Better Boundaries was winning approval by more than 6,400 votes statewide Tuesday before counties completed their final vote certifications Tuesday.

The proposition put on the ballot by voters creates a seven-member commission appointed by elected officials from both parties to recommend boundary changes to reflect population changes in the once-a-decade census.

The Utah Legislature still has the final say over boundaries for congressional, legislative and State School Board districts, but must vote the commission recommendations up or down.

That's seen as putting political pressure on the GOP-dominated Legislature, which has been accused in the past of gerrymandering, the manipulation of political boundaries to favor one party or candidate over another.

Proposition 4 also sets new requirements for lawmakers as they draw up their own redistricting plans, including having to minimize dividing up counties, cities and towns.

Among the biggest concerns raised about past redistricting efforts is the division of Salt Lake County into three of the state's four U.S. House districts in 2011, diluting the county's Democratic influence.

The Proposition 4 campaign, largely funded by out-of-state groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, emphasized bipartisan support for the independent redistricting commission.

One of the group's TV commercials featured footage of a Republican icon, President Ronald Reagan, calling for an end to gerrymandering through establishing such commissions to oversee redistricting.

The chief opponents of Proposition 4, including outgoing Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, have called it "a cleverly disguised partisan plan" to favor Democrats.