SALT LAKE CITY — Popular internet blogger Katie Bower just revealed a shocking truth about her son: His photos don’t get as many likes as her other children.

What happened: Bower and her husband, Jeremy, have five children — four boys and a girl. This week, the second-oldest of the four sons turned 6 years old. So, as many parents do, she shared a post celebrating her son, BuzzFeed News reported.

Bower celebrated her son for the majority of the post:

“He hates the car and is a complete homebody. He loves art and sports and is quick with a joke. He loves organizing and quality time and says one day he is gonna be a daddy to one hundred babies. And when he hugs and kisses you, you believe it.”

But then she admitted that her son’s photos never got “as many likes” as her other pictures and that this had been a struggle for him for many years.

Reasons?: Bower’s thoughts — Instagram’s algorithm, the fact that her son was a middle child, and his “squinty eyes.”

“Guys I am gonna be perfectly honest ... Instagram never liked my Munchkin and it killed me inside. His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there. Maybe part of that was the pictures just never hit the algorithm right. Part might be because he was ‘the baby’ for a very short amount of time ... And people like babies. I say all that because I want to believe that it wasn’t him ... that it was on me. My insufficiency caused this statistical deficit because obviously my Munch should get ALL the love and squinty eyes are totally adorable.”

Request: Bower asked her Instagram followers to give him more likes for his birthday.

Reaction: Twitter slammed the mommy blogger’s post. Power later removed the picture from public viewing, but a screenshot appeared online.

Here we have the #1 reason why your kids should never be your personal brand. https://t.co/maatLI4XFf — Keri Lumm (@TheKeriLumm) November 19, 2018

I don't allow little Johnny to push my side-hustle shipping pies nationwide because the engagement just isn't there: A memoir — Matt the Brat (@Karna6e) November 19, 2018

"one day he will see these numbers"



I am mystified and horrified at the level of self-involvement. — SharkHand (@SharkHand) November 19, 2018

Clarification: Bower told Huffington Post she mentioned the numbers to show how thankful she was for her children.

She said her son “was the reason we got on Instagram (we did birth updates!) and at that time, it was my first real public social media platform. I did find myself caring about the approval and ‘likes.’ Over the past six years I have found that my worth is not in those numbers and I’m thankful for that personal growth.”

Flashback: Bower faced controversy back in September when she said she "had literally no idea what the deal was with 9/11" and that she "didn't realize that people were actually in the buildings,” according to Mashable.