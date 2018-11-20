SALT LAKE CITY — To ensure drivers get home safely after Thanksgiving Eve festivities, AAA Utah is offering its Tipsy Tow service beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

“The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has become a popular night for bars and restaurants,” Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Utah, said in a statement. “We urge Utahns to celebrate responsibly this holiday season and encourage them to take advantage of this free AAA resource, if necessary.”

To use the service, drivers, potential passengers, party hosts, bartenders, restaurant managers or anyone who wants to ensure a safe ride home for an impaired motorist should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that they need a Tipsy Tow.

Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles for any driver, not just AAA members. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate.

Services will not be provided to motorists requesting a tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than their home or a hotel if the motorist is, or plans to become, a guest. Other services not covered include: Requests to start a vehicle, flat tire change, gas delivery, taxi service and requests to transport more than two people with the vehicle.