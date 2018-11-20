SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix announced Monday that it will be bringing “Avengers: Infinity War” to its streaming service on Christmas Day.

What happened: Netflix tweeted the announcement Monday afternoon with a short little teaser for the Marvel film.

See the trailer below.

Oh, snap. Avengers: Infinity War is coming to @Netflix on December 25. pic.twitter.com/EMB8LgicdT — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 19, 2018

Not forever: Fans will rejoice that “Infinity War” will soon hit Netflix. But, as Variety reports, Netflix’s current deal with Disney will end in 2020, which means Netflix won’t have any rights to new films beginning in 2019.

Bigger picture: This is likely the final Marvel film to be released on Netflix before Disney begins its own Disney+ streaming service, which will have exclusive rights to Disney and Marvel films.

