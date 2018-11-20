Chuck Zlotnick, Disney-Marvel
This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." The supersized superhero hit has crossed $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales, becoming only the fourth film to reach that rarified box-office milestone.
SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix announced Monday that it will be bringing “Avengers: Infinity War” to its streaming service on Christmas Day.

What happened: Netflix tweeted the announcement Monday afternoon with a short little teaser for the Marvel film.

Not forever: Fans will rejoice that “Infinity War” will soon hit Netflix. But, as Variety reports, Netflix’s current deal with Disney will end in 2020, which means Netflix won’t have any rights to new films beginning in 2019.

Bigger picture: This is likely the final Marvel film to be released on Netflix before Disney begins its own Disney+ streaming service, which will have exclusive rights to Disney and Marvel films.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
