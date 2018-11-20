Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon and Jeff Call join Ute Insiders Dirk Facer and Amy Donaldson to talk shop heading into this week’s Big Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. What do the Utes and Cougars need to do to prevail? What are the most intriguing storylines? How do the two teams measure up on offense, defense, special teams? What are the X-factors? And finally, does the rivalry game possess the same luster as in years gone by? This and more on this special Rivalry Week Insiders edition.

