SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 20.

Democratic County Mayor Ben McAdams claimed victory over Mia Love in Utah’s 4th Congressional District. Read more.

90,000 Salt Lake County residents can expect to pay a new service district tax, but not yet. Read more.

The U.S. Forest Service can begin negotiations with Brighton, Solitude and Snowbird ski resorts for land trades. Here’s why Alta isn’t included.

Utah Jazz were a “step slow” in latest loss to Indiana Pacers on the final stop of a five-game road trip. Read more.

A booming number of people will travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Read more.

Utahn charged with offering random teens $70,000 to have his baby. Read more.

Elizabeth Smart announced the birth of a new baby girl. Read more.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving:

A look at our most popular:

A look at national news:

Judge blocks Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross border illegally | CNN

Ryan Zinke blames ‘radical environmentalists’ for California fires | Huffington Post

Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to send hundreds of emails about government business last year | The Washington Post

Some Saudi royals turn against crown prince, Reuters sources say | NBC News

Trump indicates he trusts Saudi crown prince’s Khashoggi denials over his own intelligence agency | Vox