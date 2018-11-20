MURRAY — A Kaysville police officer suffered minor injuries early Tuesday while observing how Utah Highway Patrol troopers do their job.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was doing a ride-along with a UHP trooper. About 2:20 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-15 southbound near 5300 South. Two people from that crash were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

While observing the investigation, the Kaysville officer was hit in the leg by another car, according to the UHP. Murray police were called to investigate that crash.

