SALT LAKE CITY — Ice cream fans can now enjoy Thanksgiving dinner for dessert while simultaneously donating to their local food bank.

Here’s the scoop: Salt & Straw — the popular ice cream chain that originated in Portland, Oregon, and is known for its unexpected, savory flavors — recently released its November menu, according to Eater.

All the flavors are Thanksgiving-themed, but not in the way you’d think.

According to its website, Salt & Straw has five new holiday flavors:

Sweet potato casserole with maple pecans: “Dig your spoon into rich, full-bodied sweet potato ice cream, balanced by an unbelievably light ribbon of mouthwatering maple syrup marshmallow fluff and homemade candied pecans.”

Roasted cranberry sauce sorbet: Made with roasted cranberries, cranberry juice and candied cranberry jam.

Roasted peach sage cornbread stuffing: "We start by infusing our ice cream with fresh-picked sage for a classic stuffing aroma, and add handfuls of sweet and crunchy cornbread brown sugar shortbread cookies and spoonfuls of spiced peach jam brightened with a splash of peach vinegar."

Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey: Sweet and buttery turkey brittle folded into a turkey fat caramel ice cream.

Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie: Warm spices, fresh local goat cheese and streaks of fresh-baked pumpkin pie filling.

Strange flavors for a good cause: The Orange County Register reported that for each pint of Thanksgiving ice cream purchased, Salt & Straw will donate one to a local food bank. The donations last until Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Don’t live close to one of the store’s 16 locations? You can order pints online at Salt & Straw's website.