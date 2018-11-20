PROVO —For the ninth year, Provo High School will host the Wrestling Against Cancer Duals to kick off the new wrestling season. The feature dual will be Maple Mountain taking on Layton, two top programs that have dominated foes for the past decade.

Last year, Maple Mountain placed third in the 5A tournament while the Lancers placed second in 6A after winning the gold trophy in 2017.

Layton will be paced by returning state champions Tyson Humpherys and Terrell Barraclough. Both are actual multiple-time state champs as Barraclough goes for his fourth state title while Humpherys, a junior, goes for his third.

The Golden Eagles will be led by Cooper Cox and Wade Bastian, who both placed third in state last year.

Both Layton and Maple Mountain have plenty of experience and returning firepower to push for trophies this grappling season.

Another exciting matchup has Westlake taking on Skyridge.

Westlake is led by returning state champion Jacob Finlinson, while Skyridge's top returning wrestler is Hayden Adamson, a silver medalist from last year.

Both Finlinson and Adamson wrestled 113 last year but in different classifications, so both could possibly match up in the meet Tuesday.

There will be three dual meets at 5:30 p.m. Besides Maple Mountain against Layton and Westlake versus Skyridge, West will take on American Leadership Academy (ALA). Sage Mortimer, who became the first girl wrestler to place at the USA Wrestling Nationals in the boys division, will lead ALA. Jack Lang, a two-time state placer, will be a key wrestler for West this season.

At 7 p.m., Provo will take on Timpview as both squads are rebuilding though Provo does return returning state placer Jimmy Tomasi. Westlake will take on Corner Canyon. The Chargers return state champion Kade Carlson. Then Skyridge will wrestle West.

The event will raise money for a family battling cancer and will serve as a tribute to the late Ric Thompson and his wife Angie, who were the inspiration for this event, started shortly after Ric's death in 2010.

Wrestling will start at 5:30 p.m. Spectator fees will be $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors 65 years and older. Children 4 and under are free.