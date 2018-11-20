The Utah Jazz left their fans feeling pretty good last Saturday as they beat the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, 98-86.

While the atmosphere was certainly less emotionally charged at TD Garden in Boston than it was at Vivint Arena when the teams first met on Nov. 9, there were still some funny things that happened both on the court as well as on Twitter as it relates to the little rivalry that has formed between the two teams.

A look back at some of them:

Joe Ingles vs. Gordon Hayward?

One Twitter user caught on TV Jazz forward Joe Ingles and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looking at one another and came up with a pretty hilarious caption for it.

When you realize you took the wrong jazz forward pic.twitter.com/YmZHua4fSX — Adam (@prodigyJF) November 18, 2018

For the record, both players scored seven points on Saturday. Ingles added six assists and three rebounds while Hayward had four rebounds and three assists.

On Monday night, Hayward came off the bench for the first time for Boston and scored four points with eight rebounds and four assists as the Celtics lost to the Charlotte Hornets, 117-112.

A short story about Gordon Hayward, Brad Stevens and Joe Ingles — and a special guest star. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) November 18, 2018

Is Daniel Theis the real 'Slim Shady'?

While Utah forward Jae Crowder never played with Hayward on the Jazz, he's got his own beef with Boston, one of his former teams, after Celtic fans cheered for Hayward last January when he was still with Utah and Crowder was with Boston.

During Saturday's game, audio was picked up of Crowder trash talking Boston big man Daniel Theis (the two were never teammates) at the foul line.

After Theis — who apparently wanted to look like the rapper Eminem after his latest haircut — missed a free throw, Crowder exclaimed, "Oh yeah, Slim Shady" in reference to one of Eminem's (additional) nicknames.

OH YEAH SLIM SHADY pic.twitter.com/DhVRcbk4um — moni (@monilogue) November 18, 2018

Other links (away from the Jazz-Celtics game)

And finally …

Going back to last Saturday's contest, this video has floated around a good bit, but it's still worth sharing. Before the game, a young fan was wearing a replica of Donovan Mitchell's high school jersey, and Mitchell had him come out on the court and rebound for him while he was warming up.

Donovan Mitchell spots a young fan wearing his high school jersey & invites him onto the court pregame! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/EQksiRwpSC — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2018

Mitchell then signed the jersey for the youngster.

Jazz broadcaster David Locke offered a bit more insight into the story on Instagram.