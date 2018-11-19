INDIANAPOLIS — On the last point of the last game of the day during the Utah Jazz’s preseason organized team activities, Raul Neto’s legs were heavy as he pulled his right hamstring.

From then on, it’s been an uphill battle for the Brazilian point guard to work his way back into the Jazz’s lineup.

First, Neto missed training camp then preseason before requesting a practicing rehab assignment with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League to now finally making his 2018-19 season debut during Utah’s 121-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

“It’s been long,” Neto told the Deseret News. “It’s tough to go down before the season starts after working hard the whole summer and trying to get my body ready for the 82-game season and a week before training camp I pulled my hamstring so it’s pretty tough.”

Neto posted two points with two assists and a steal in nine minutes against Indiana.

After Jazz guards Dante Exum and Ricky Rubio both picked up two early fouls, Raul Neto made his season debut with 26.7 seconds remaining in the first quarter. He assisted on a Jae Crowder three at 10:05 in the second quarter then returned late in the fourth as the Jazz were down big.

“I think as much as anything for Raul to be back with the team right now is healthy for him mentally because he’s been such an important part of our team and there are things that he does that are unique,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “It’s always hard to get back on the floor when you’re a player that’s excelled in more a utility role. You have to kind of be ready for any opportunity.

“That’s the thing about Raul that’s been so good and frankly his spirit through the whole thing,” Snyder continued. “Going back to practicing in the G League, that is something that’s significant. He’s that hungry to get ready.”

During the recovery process, Neto stayed connected to the team by continuing to watch practices every day and attending film sessions even when he wasn’t playing. It wasn’t always easy, though.

“It was really hard the first couple weeks,” Neto admitted. “Mentally, I was thinking about if I wasn’t hurt, if I was playing with the team and a lot of things could’ve happened but it just makes me stronger.

“Now, I’m healthy,” he added. Now, I’m ready to help the team in the way I’ve always helped with playing hard, 100 percent and giving everything I have. It was tough but now I’m back.”

While being out, Neto regularly pictured himself on the floor in certain situations and trusted the process. Neto said the G League practices were good for his confidence as he was able to get live action. He envisions his role being whatever the team needs and his teammates are happy to welcome him back, especially as they look for a spark after this up and down five-game road trip where they went 2-3.

“He’s versatile. He does it all,” Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said of Neto. “He’s a great defender, kind of pesky, and it gets annoying to guys and I think that’s one thing we miss for sure with him. I’m excited to have him back. He’s been out for a while.”