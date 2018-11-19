The Utah Jazz once again started terribly and then finished the same en route to a 121-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Jazz finished their five-game road trip with a 2-3 record.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

—The Jazz committed eight turnovers in the first quarter and finished with 19. The Pacers scored 33 points off those giveaways. On the flip side, Indiana surrendered the ball just nine times, with Utah scoring 11 points off of those turnovers.

—Because of the turnovers as well as a 44-36 advantage in rebounds, the Pacers attempted 19 more shots than the Jazz. The home side went 49-of-93 from the field while Utah went just 36-of-74. Indiana made just one more 3-pointer than Utah, and the sides made the same number of free throws.

—Until late in the third quarter, Ricky Rubio was the only Jazzman who had done much offensively. He finished with a game-high 28 points on a night when the Pacers were without star Victor Oladipo. Jae Crowder wound up scoring 14 and Rudy Gobert added 12.

Next 3

Wednesday, Nov. 21 vs. Sacramento (8-8), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23 at Los Angeles Lakers (9-7), 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 26 vs. Indiana (11-6), 7 p.m.