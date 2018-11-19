SOUTH SALT LAKE — Charges were filed Monday against two men accused of firing a barrage of shots into a crowd of people outside a bar.

Stephano Tuisila, 22, of West Jordan, and Falefatu Fatiau, 27, of Orem, were each charged with multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Fatiau was also charged with being a restricted person in possession of a weapon.

The two are accused of spraying a crowd of people standing outside Scallywags Bar, 3040 S. State, with nearly a dozen shots. Amazingly, only one person suffered injuries. Those wounds weren't considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

On Nov. 11, police say two "large groups of patrons" got into an altercation inside the bar. Security tossed those people out of the bar where the fight continued.

That's when Tuisila and Fatiau went to their car, got an AR-15 and a handgun, and fired several rounds, according to charging documents. One woman was shot twice in the shoulder and once in her thigh and also suffered a collapsed lung, the charges state. The woman was in the process of leaving the bar because of the fight when she was shot.

Video surveillance recorded Fatiau firing a rifle into the crowd and Tuisila firing a handgun, according to the charges.

Police originally said Fatiau fired 11 rounds and Tuisila one. A Salt Lake County Jail report also indicated that a third person fired seven shots, but police have not identified that person.

After the incident, the owner of Scallywags announced he was closing the bar.