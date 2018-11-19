SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart is a new mom.

What happened: The Utah author and motivational speaker announced on Instagram Monday that she just gave birth to a baby girl named Olivia.

See the photo below.

Smart announced she was expecting her third baby back in June. She said she and her husband were expecting their new baby in November, the Deseret News reported.

The Salt Lake City native travels the country on book and speaking tours, advocating for survivors of sexual abuse and assault.

Smart was taken from her home on June 5, 2002, and was found alive the following year after suffering nine months of abuse.

Flashback: Smart told the Deseret News her children help her survive every day.