Several Utah football players said facing Colorado in freezing temperatures last Saturday was no big deal for a team from snow country.

Linebacker Francis Bernard, from Herriman, said, “It was nothing to us.”

On behalf of the 40-something Ute players from warm-weather places, Rock On would like to respond: “Speak for yourself, Snow Show.”

TEAM TERRIFIC

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called the Jazz “a ridiculously difficult team to play” after beating them by 50 points last week.

That would make the Warriors, what, the Justice League of America?

A SOLID ALIBI

Rudy Gobert was the most candid Jazz player following the Mavs’ 118-68 beatdown.

Said Gobert: “Every (Jazz) guy that was out on the court got outplayed.”

That’s not bad news if you’re Raul Neto. He was sent to the Salt Lake Stars on rehab assignment the day before.

RUBBLE RUMINATIONS

Jeffrey D. Allred The University of Utah Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an $80 million non-state revenue bond to upgrade and expansion of Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The bond must be approved by the Board of Regents.

The Utes plan to expand their stadium from 46,000 to 51,000 and add new locker rooms, luxury suites, premium seating and an outdoor patio.

A press release called the current locker rooms “dilapidated.”

That’s not so bad.

When the locker rooms were originally built, that’s how people described the football program.

SOMEBODY’S CLASSIC

Golfer Pat Perez, who will help preview this week’s Tiger-Phil match, was hilariously direct when asked in 2017 how he planned to approach his game, now that he had “matured.”

“I’m not going to change anything,” he said. “I’m still not going to work out. I’m still going to have a bad diet. I’m going to enjoy myself.”

He won’t make the World Golf Hall of Fame, but he’s a shoo-in for the Broadcast Hall of Fame.

DOLLAR DAZE

Barack Obama is coming to Utah in March to speak at a tech conference.

Meanwhile, if politicians have their way, the 2030 Winter Olympics are also coming.

Just wondering, which of the two is more expensive to host?

GOOD TO GO

David J. Phillip Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) pats Draymond Green (23) on the chest after a turnover during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kevin Durant didn’t do much to smooth over differences with teammate Draymond Green. Asked early in the process if he and Green had “been able to hash anything out?” Durant said, “Nah.”

Does that mean the Warriors are actually vulnerable this year?

Nah.

THE WORD

Video of Duke’s Zion Williamson dunking with his head at rim level went viral.

After viewing the shot, Rock On has one thing to say regarding Zion: preach.

LEBRON GONE

Wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin scoffed at his 14-day beer fast, saying, “I will probably drink until my final day on Earth.”

Said the two-win Cleveland Cavaliers: “Ditto that.”