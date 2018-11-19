Before diving full bore into rivalry week, let’s take one final look back at BYU’s Senior Day.

Following the 45-10 win over New Mexico State at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Cougars’ senior participated in the traditional Senior Walk.

Take a look as the BYU seniors, walking from midfield, meet the teammates in the south end zone.

🎥: ICYMI — @BYUfootball seniors go through the Senior Walk following their final home game Saturday in the win over New Mexico State pic.twitter.com/nfICMwlPNs — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) November 19, 2018

Mangum's last hurrah

Among those seniors was the embattled quarterback Tanner Mangum, who was replaced in the starting lineup by true freshman Zach Wilson midseason as the Cougars shifted toward a youth movement.

Mangum had his final snaps at the stadium Saturday. It was a mix of good and bad, from leading a touchdown drive on his opening series to throwing an interception in the end zone.

Watch as fans give Mangum a warm reception as he enters the game for the first time in the fourth quarter, then proceeds to lead a three-play touchdown drive.

🎥: A look back at @BYUfootball senior QB @tannermangum's final TD drive at LaVell Edwards Stadium — 3 plays, 73 yards, 1:05 off the clock pic.twitter.com/dT2TN0lZz8 — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) November 19, 2018

Kaufusi brothers

Before the game, BYU coach Kalani Sitake announced during his pregame radio interview that senior defensive end Corbin Kaufusi suffered a season-ending injury. He was wearing a boot on his right leg during the game.

His younger brother, Devin, got the start in his place.

After the game, the brothers found each other near midfield and walked with arms around each other’s shoulders, talking football along the way.

🎥: Cool moment between the Kaufusi brothers Corbin (@CorbinKaufusi) and Devin (@devskaufusi) as they share in each other's success/talk football following @BYUfootball's Senior Night win over New Mexico State pic.twitter.com/C1BKlz7WPk — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) November 18, 2018

Fred Warner in house

Among the visitors to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday was former BYU linebacker Fred Warner. He’s now a rookie linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers, who were on a bye this past weekend.