Many people suffer for days, weeks, months and even years with terminal illnesses and incurable diseases.

Countless hours are spent keeping them alive, even though they are suffering so much pain and hardship, not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well. Interestingly enough, if animals are diagnosed with these same diseases or something similar, we do not keep them alive.

So, why do we allow humans to suffer such cruelties? To keep them alive only to watch them die? They certainly cannot interact with friends and family in the same way when they are attached to so many machines and dependent on so many medications.

Would it not be more ethical to let them pass away without having to go through so many difficulties? Then comes the financial aspect of it. In 2009, Medicare paid $55 billion in the last two months of a patient’s life in doctor and hospital bills. It has also been said that oftentimes all that is done in the last two months of a patient’s life does not have a meaningful impact.

As a society, we need to accept the lives we have been given, even when they are coming to an end.

McKenzie Vest

St. George