HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In the military, sometimes the best way to deter a potential adversary from picking a fight is to flex a little muscle.

On Monday, the 388th and 419th fighter wings at Hill Air Force Base performed a combat power exercise launching 35 F-35A fighter jets in about 11 minutes.

"What this demonstrates is our ability to generate a significant amount of air power," 388th Wing Vice Commander Col. Michael Ebner said.

As the Air Force’s only combat-ready F-35A units, the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings must be prepared to launch any number of aircraft to support the national defense mission at a moment’s notice, Ebner said.

"Today's we're exercising our wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat power," he said. "Part of what we do as the military is we conduct exercises to identify any shortfalls and issues that we may have in trying to answer our nation's call."

He said the combat power exercises give leaders a true assessment of a unit's readiness for battle.

"It shows not only our Air Force leadership and Department of Defense leadership, (but) also shows our allies and enemies our ability to generate combat power," Ebner said.

Typically, the wings fly between 30-60 sorties a day from Hill’s flight line. During the exercise, Hill fighters launched roughly the same number of sorties, but with aircraft taking off in 20- to 40-second intervals, he said.

Launching aircraft from multiple squadrons simultaneously presents various challenges. Monday's exercise allows the groups to evaluate the capabilities of maintenance professionals, as well as pilots and command and control teams, he added.

“We are ready to fight tonight, and exercising with multiple squadrons of F-35s can demonstrate our ability to defeat potential adversaries wherever they may arise,” said Maj. Caleb Guthmann, 34th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations and exercise project officer.

The primary mission of the 388th Fighter Wing is to maintain combat readiness to deploy, employ and sustain F-35A Lightning II aircraft worldwide in support of the national defense,according to public affairs officer Micah Garbarino. There are approximately 1,700 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing. Currently, Hill has a fleet of 47 F-35's and is slated to be home to three F-35 fighter squadrons with a total of 78 aircraft by the end of 2019, he said.

As for the current exercise, Ebner said it was planned to serve as a test to determine readiness against enemies around the world that are becoming more dangerous and more sophisticated each year.

"Our potential (peers and adversaries) are trying to negate our military advantages and they're getting very good at it," he said. "We always need to make sure that we stay one step ahead of them technologically, and the F-35 is one of those platforms that makes sure our potential adversaries are having to train and develop against something they must guard against."

He added that the jet also acts as a "global deterrent to any sort of belligerence out there."

He said along with the pilots, the exercise also helps to test the readiness of all of the people who plan the missions and prepare the aircraft for potential combat.

"What we're doing today shows that we will always be ready no matter where or when we have to go," Ebner said. "(Flying 35 jets simultaneously) is something we don't do on a daily basis, but we spent a great deal of time planning and preparing to ensure safety."

He said conducting such a large-scale exercise serves as a message to the nation's allies, adversaries and the American public that the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings are ready to protect the country's interests if ever needed.

"Our overall goal was to test the system. Today we were measuring that (capability)," he said. "We just proved that we could back up what we were saying we could do."