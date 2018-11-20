It was a very nice ceremony for President Donald Trump to have awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Orrin Hatch, and to have given a posthumous medal to the late Elvis Presley with his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, accepting it.

Even the tributes honoring the people who had given their contribution to fighting for the causes of the American people who sacrifice their lives in doing something for the needy.

I even do think that President Trump did the smart thing to honor the seven recipients for this annual event that draws crowds and honors those who fought hard to make the promise of America in delivering it on behalf of mankind.

John Huerta

Salt Lake City