Working as the CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute gives me a window into a world few get to see on a daily basis. In fact, many aspects of the work I do each day reside in a world that most people hope they will never experience. I have been blessed to see this world from the inside and to be inspired by the compassion and commitment of so many people dedicated to a single cause: to eliminate the suffering caused by cancer.

Each day at Huntsman Cancer Institute, I see brave patients getting their exercise by walking the halls. I see the love and compassion of family and friends, all banding together to provide support in the face of a life-threatening challenge. In October, one family carved pumpkins in the cancer hospital, keeping an annual family tradition alive and reminding us once again that people, not place or material things, give meaning to our lives.

Each day I encounter the fascinating path of scientific discovery — the relentless pursuit to discover how the body works and find better ways to keep people healthy. And I see the excitement and promise when that new scientific knowledge moves to the clinic and gives patients more time with their loved ones.

Each day I see the creative members working together to provide their specialty knowledge about the most effective ways to care for our patients, from cancer care to nutrition to social support, whether in our hospital or at home.

Day in and day out, there is an army of quiet, unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to eradicating cancer from the face of the earth.

These champions include patients who enroll on a clinical trial — even when they know the trial results might not help them. They do it because they know the knowledge we gain from a trial will help cancer patients in the future.

These champions include our scientists and students, who spend more hours in the lab than at home, running experiments to advance the scientific discovery process.

These champions include our nurses, who not only provide compassionate care to our patients in our hospital and clinics, but soon became the first line of communication, on "speed dial" for our patients and their family members to help them understand a new and unfamiliar world of cancer treatments.

No institution can do big things alone, and Huntsman Cancer Institute is not alone. We have been most fortunate to have had philanthropic champions in the Jon M. and Karen Huntsman family, who took up an audacious challenge and never looked back, now joined by more than a million individual donors who champion our lifesaving work with their support. We have partnerships across the University of Utah, from law, humanities, computing, pharmacy and medicine. We work with Intermountain Healthcare to prevent cancer and improve cancer outcomes.

Last Friday, a quiet cancer champion, Sen. Orrin Hatch, was recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor. In the citation of his contributions, there was not a mention of his tireless dedication to improving cancer care in Utah, an area where he has been a legislative miracle worker. Thanks to Hatch, we secured federal funding to build our dedicated cancer hospital more than a decade ago, a facility that now serves as a critical resource for the people of Utah and beyond. He and his staff have visited Huntsman Cancer Institute many times. Even as his 42 years of contribution in the Senate are coming to an end, his commitment to doing everything he can to serve the people of our state and his passion as a cancer champion is as strong as ever.

During this Thanksgiving season, I am grateful for all the cancer champions, public and private, who continually commit themselves to making a difference for cancer patients. I am grateful for our patients, their loved ones, our cancer treatment teams, our scientists, our trainees, our donors and our community leaders and elected officials who join us in our life-affirming and lifesaving work.