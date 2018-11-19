Utah State women's tennis has released its 2019 spring schedule. The Aggies will host seven home matches, including their final three conference matches in Logan.

"We are really excited about this upcoming spring schedule," McInerney said. "We have tried to schedule programs that we have not normally played, and we are excited for the new challenges. We have a young team, and we feel that this schedule will allow us to grow as a team and best prepare us for the tough Mountain West Conference schedule."

USU opens its season on the road against Utah on Saturday, Jan. 19. The Aggies host their first match of the season the following day against Southern Utah at 11 a.m., and will close their homestand against Akron on Friday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. The Aggies then travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to face Idaho State on Sunday, Feb. 3, at noon, followed by back-to-back matches in Flagstaff, Arizona, as they will compete against New Mexico State on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m., and Northern Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 10. USU heads back home to compete against Grand Canyon on Friday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., and Idaho on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m.

USU then has an eight-match non-conference road trip, beginning in El Paso, Texas, against UTEP on Feb. 22., and UT San Antonio the following day at 9 a.m. The Aggies will next travel to Provo to face BYU on Mar. 8, at noon. Utah State will then head to the Golden State for three matches beginning on March 12, against San Francisco; March 15 at UC Davis at 2 p.m.; and the University of Pacific on March 17, at 11 a.m. USU travels to Omaha, Nebraska, from March 22-23, to face Creighton and North Dakota, respectively.

USU faces its first conference opponent against New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, April 5, at noon. On Sunday, April 7, the Aggies will close out their road trip to compete against Air Force.

A full slate of Mountain West matches begin when the Aggies host their final three conference matches where they will face Wyoming on Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m.; Colorado State on Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m.; and Boise State on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. The Mountain West Championships will be held in San Diego, California, from April 25-28.

Utah State women's tennis returns five letterwinners from last year's team that went 14-12 overall and 3-2 in Mountain West play in juniors Hannah Jones, Lucy Octave and Rhoda Tanui, as well as sophomores Alexandra Pisareva and Alexandra Taylor. Newcomers include freshman Annaliese County, Gabrielle Dekkers and Sidnee Lavatai. Pisareva is the top returner for the Aggies, earning all-MW honors last season after leading Utah State with a team-best 22 victories in singles.