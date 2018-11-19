SALT LAKE CITY — With the Pac-12 South division won and the winner of the Apple Cup (Washington-Washington State) awaiting in the conference championship game — to be played at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 30 — there has been considerable debate about whether or not the Utes should rest players in this weekend’s contest against BYU.

According to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham there isn’t the slightest chance.

“I’ve heard several people say you should do whatever you can to maximize your chances for the championship game and that is not our approach,” he said. “Our approach is one game at a time and we aren’t looking past (BYU), just like we wouldn’t look past any game that’s on our schedule.”

When questioned further, the head coach had considerably more to say.

“As far as that strategy, thoroughbred horses love to run,” he said. “They are born to run and that is what they enjoy. Our players are warriors. They were born to compete and they want to play. I don’t know how you sell that to your players. Saying we are going to sit everyone and not let you have a chance to finish out the season, particularly the seniors... that is a tough sell.

“There are definite pros and cons on both sides of the argument, but I just don’t know how with the mentality of our players that you can do that.”

Whittingham went further, noting the importance that overall records play in bowl destinations.

“The game) has implications are far as bowl hierarchy. Your overall record is a factor of where you get the opportunity to go,” he said. “We know how it lays at (in the Pac-12), but bowls look at your record.”

PAC-12 SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK: After his performance on Saturday, in the snow no less, Matt Gay is once again the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Gay hit three of the four field goals he attempted against the Buffaloes, from 31, 33 and 51 yards away. He also accounted for 12 of Utah’s 30 points in the victory.

“Special teams was kind of a mixed bag (against Colorado), not really a factor, but Matt Gay scored another 12 points on three field goals and three PATs,” said Whittingham. “He continues to be the conference leader as far as kickers, in points scored.”

Oh he's GOOD good. 👀@Utah_Football's Matt Gay broke the school record for most consecutive field goals (21) and is second nationally in field goals made per game (2.09).



Gay earns his fourth #Pac12FB Special Teams Player of the Week honor this season. https://t.co/43cXSnCdt2 pic.twitter.com/93n2zCSsZ5 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 19, 2018

The award win marked the fourth time this season, second week in a row, that Gay has been recognized as the best special teams player in the conference.

He now is the school record holder for consecutive field goals made (21) and ranks first in the Pac-12 and second nationally in field goals made per game (2.09). Gay is also first in the conference and eighth in the country in total points scored (107).

DIFFERENCE MAKER: Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, who finished with a team-high four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown last weekend, has emerged as one of the Utes’ top playmakers on offense, according to Whittingham.

“Jaylen has been to our offense what Maxs Tupai has meant to the defense,” he said. “He has stepped up and become a consistent playmaker for us. He is our most potent deep threat and has blazing speed. You see him get behind defenders over and over and over. That has been a big plus for us.”

*** BYU (6-5) at No. 17/18 Utah (8-3) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, 8 p.m. TV: FS1 Radio: ESPN 700AM/KSL 1160AM