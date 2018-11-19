SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who wants to see a PG-13 version of “Deadpool 2” will soon have their chance.

The new trailer for “Once Upon a Deadpool” dropped Monday morning, showing glimpses of the upcoming PG-13 remix of “Deadpool.”

The new film will be in theaters from Dec. 12 to Christmas Eve.

Proceeds from the film will benefit the Fudge Cancer charity.

New footage: According to The Verge, the new trailer shows that the film will include Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) telling the story of “Deadpool 2” to Fred Savage. Yes. Fred Savage from “The Wonder Years.”

Apparently, 20th Century Fox wanted to include Savage as “an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime story classic ‘The Princess Bride.’”

As you might remember, Savage was a little boy in that film, listening to his grandfather’s story about the princess bride.

Flashback: Reynolds said this PG-13 version is a long time coming.