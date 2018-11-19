Utah State women’s basketball (2-1) concludes its three-game homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 20, as the Aggies host in-state rival BYU (2-1) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Jeff Judkins is in his 18th season at the helm of BYU, holding a 369-177 record. BYU is 2-1 so far this season, defeating UC Riverside, 72-70, before losing to California, 70-52, and then posting an 80-65 victory over Eastern Washington. Overall, the Cougars are led by freshman guard Shaylee Gonzales, who averages 15.0 points and 2.3 steals per game; sophomore guard Paisley Johnson, who averages 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game; junior guard Brenna Chase, who averages 7.3 assists per game; and freshman forward Malli Valgardson, who averages 1.0 blocks per game.

Last week, Utah State lost its only game at home to No. 3 Oregon, 88-58. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy led the Aggies with her second double-double of the season and 14th of her career with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Rachel Brewster also scored in double figures for USU with 12 points. USU finished the game shooting 38.3 percent (23-of-60) from the floor, 36.8 percent (7-of-19) from behind the arc and 100.0 percent (5-of-5) from the free-throw line. Oregon shot 55.6 percent (30-of-54) from the floor, 33.3 percent (7-of-21) from behind the arc and 87.5 percent (21-of-24) from the free-throw line.