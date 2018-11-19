SALT LAKE CITY — YouTube quietly added 100 new free movies to its platform, but it comes with a catch.

What’s happening: YouTube recently made a deal with movie studio MGM to offer 100 different MGM films that will be free to all users, USA Today reports.

The catch: The films will be supported by ads unless you subscribe to the platforms’ $9.99 monthly YouTube Premium offer.

The films will appear under the “Free to Watch” option under the recently released collection of movies and TV show that are available for rent or sale.

"We saw this opportunity based on user demand, beyond just offering paid movies," Rohit Dhawan, director of product management at YouTube told Ad Age. "It also presents a nice opportunity for advertisers."

What films?: Available films under this deal include "Rocky" and "Pink Panther" movies, the original "Terminator," "Legally Blonde," "Zookeeper,” among many others.

According to Gizmodo, YouTube can add free movies to its service because of the major deals it has with Hollywood studios.

Big picture: As Mental Floss noted, YouTube joins a list of other companies joining the stream service arena, like Nickelodeon’s NickSplat and Disney with Disney+, which is expected to launch in 2019.