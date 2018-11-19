SALT LAKE CITY — At least three dozen children attending a North Carolina school have contracted chicken pox.

What’s going on: According to the Asheville Citizen Times, the outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School is the state’s worst chicken pox outbreak since 1995 when a vaccine for the disease was invented.

Of the school’s 152 students, 110 of them have not been vaccinated.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported that during the 2017-2018 school year, Asheville Waldorf had a higher rate of religious exemptions for vaccination than all but two other schools in the state.

"What's the big deal with chickenpox? There is no big deal," said Asheville resident Amy Gordon, according to the Washington Post.

According to Fox 32 News, while chicken pox is generally a mild disease, it can be fatal. Each year 9,000 people have to seek hospital treatment for it, 100 of them die.

Serious cases of chickenpox can lead to other complications like pneumonia, swelling of the brain and/or spinal cord coverings and blood infections, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About anti-vaccination: A movement against vaccinations started about 20 years ago after Dr. Andrew Wakefield and his colleagues published a paper claiming there was a link between the measles mumps and rubella vaccine and autism.

The study was widely and soundly proven false, according to The Guardian.

Wakefield’s coauthors later renounced the claims and the study was struck from the medical record. Wakefield had his medical license revoked.

In spite of this, vaccination rates have plummeted in the U.S. The Washington Postreported that the percentage of children under 2 years old who haven’t received any vaccinations has quadrupled since 2001.

Counter-argument: “We want to be clear: vaccination is the best protection from chickenpox,” Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, the Buncombe County Medical Director said in a press release.