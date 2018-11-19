SALT LAKE CITY — At least three dozen children attending a North Carolina school have contracted chicken pox.
What’s going on: According to the Asheville Citizen Times, the outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School is the state’s worst chicken pox outbreak since 1995 when a vaccine for the disease was invented.
- Of the school’s 152 students, 110 of them have not been vaccinated.
- The Asheville Citizen Times reported that during the 2017-2018 school year, Asheville Waldorf had a higher rate of religious exemptions for vaccination than all but two other schools in the state.
- "What's the big deal with chickenpox? There is no big deal," said Asheville resident Amy Gordon, according to the Washington Post.
- According to Fox 32 News, while chicken pox is generally a mild disease, it can be fatal. Each year 9,000 people have to seek hospital treatment for it, 100 of them die.
- Serious cases of chickenpox can lead to other complications like pneumonia, swelling of the brain and/or spinal cord coverings and blood infections, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About anti-vaccination: A movement against vaccinations started about 20 years ago after Dr. Andrew Wakefield and his colleagues published a paper claiming there was a link between the measles mumps and rubella vaccine and autism.
- The study was widely and soundly proven false, according to The Guardian.
- Wakefield’s coauthors later renounced the claims and the study was struck from the medical record. Wakefield had his medical license revoked.
- In spite of this, vaccination rates have plummeted in the U.S. The Washington Postreported that the percentage of children under 2 years old who haven’t received any vaccinations has quadrupled since 2001.
Counter-argument: “We want to be clear: vaccination is the best protection from chickenpox,” Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, the Buncombe County Medical Director said in a press release.