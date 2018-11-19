SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington County Attorney's Office charged seven men on Monday in separate cases with trying to arrange sex with a juvenile.

The men were arrested as part of a five-day undercover operation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in November, according to a motion filed in 5th District Court requesting documents in the case be sealed until the end of the investigation.

The undercover operation was from last Wednesday through Sunday, court records state.

"Undercover officers will be conducting a large series of sting operations designed to identify individuals suspected of violating Utah laws targeting child enticements and sexual exploitation of minors," according to court documents.

In probable cause statements unsealed Monday in 5th District Court, a task force investigator posed as a 13-year-old boy on undisclosed social media apps and was allegedly contacted by the defendants who arranged to meet the "boy" for sex. The men were arrested when they arrived at the location.

Those arrested and charged include:

• Ted Anthony Summerhays, 58, of Santa Clara, Washington County, was charged with enticing a minor by text or internet, a second-degree felony.

• Ross Robert Woolsey, 49, of Hurricane, Washington County, was charged with two counts of enticing a minor by text or internet, a second-degree felony, and two counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

• Harry Leonard Taylor, 41, of Cedar City, was charged with enticing a minor by text or internet, a second-degree felony.

• Robert Reed Nuzman, 58, of Hurricane, Washington County, was charged with enticing a minor by text or internet, a second-degree felony.

• Kraig Atkin Powell, 25, of St. George, was charged with enticing a minor by text or internet, a second-degree felony.

• James Allen Wynhoff, 36, of Las Vegas, was charged with enticing a minor by text or internet, a second-degree felony, drug distribution, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

• John Spange, 61, of St. George was charged with enticing a minor by text or internet, a second-degree felony.