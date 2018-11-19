SALT LAKE CITY — A suspected serial burglar already facing felonies in 10 separate cases since July is now facing two more charges.

John Dillard Wilcox, 29, who is listed in court records as homeless, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court in one case with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony, burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. He was charged in a second case with burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a class B misdemeanor.

According to court records, since July 19, Wilcox has been charged in connection with numerous break-ins in 2018, targeting apartment complexes, condos and storage units in downtown Salt Lake City and taking mainly high-end bicycles.

• June 30 — Wilcox allegedly broke into a parking garage at the Canyon Road Towers Condominium Complex, 123 E. 2nd Ave., and stole a bicycle, then returned on July 8 and stole another bike.

• June 15 — Wilcox is accused of cutting through the rollup door to the parking garage of The Seasons apartment complex, 310 E. 500 South, and taking a $1,200 bicycle.

• June 14 — Wilcox allegedly took a $400 bicycle from the Moda Bonneville apartment complex, 260 S. 500 East

• May 4 — Wilcox is suspected of breaking into several apartments and storage areas of the Belvedere apartment complex, 29 S. State.

• May 2 — Wilcox allegedly took items from a storage area at the Dakota Lofts, 380 S. 200 West.

• April 30 — Wilcox allegedly stole two bicycles from a garage at 540 E. 500 South.

• April 25 — Wilcox allegedly broke into a garage at 460 E. 400 South and took a TV and bicycle.

• April 21 — Wilcox allegedly broke into a parking garage at 1235 E. 200 South and then took a backpack and camping equipment from a car.

• April 17 — Wilcox allegedly broke into a building at 124 S. 400 East and took five laptops belonging to a law firm.

• Sometime between April 15 and 17, Wilcox allegedly broke into a storage unit at 134 S. 400 East and took golf clubs and a bicycle.

• Jan. 12 — Wilcox allegedly broke into an apartment and stole a $2,000 bicycle.