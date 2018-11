SYRACUSE — The city will celebrate the spirit of the season with a holiday lighting event on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Centennial Park, 1800 S. 2000 West.

The 5:45 p.m. event will feature food and craft vendors, entertainment, a lantern display, the lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa.

Those who would like to create lanterns for the event can go to syracuserecreation.com/lights to find out how.