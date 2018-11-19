SALT LAKE CITY — The new Disneyland park “Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge” will come with a familiar soundtrack.

John Williams will provide the score for the theme park, Entertainment Weekly reports. Disney released a preview of music from the London Symphony Orchestra of what songs will play at the park, which also shows off some of the park’s newest elements.

Two videos: One video shows the park’s construction set to a song that will be the thematic piece for “Galaxy’s Edge.”

Separate videos highlight the expected main rides for the park, including “Smugglers Run,” which will be on the set of the Millennium Falcon, and “Rise of the Resistance,” which will be on a First Order ship.

Review: “The score is epic and sweeping, and it certainly feels like it belongs to the 'Star Wars' universe,” according to The Verge. “Hopefully, Disney will release a companion soundtrack for those of us unable to visit in person.”

Flashback: The videos show off a world called Batuu, which previously appeared in the recent “Star Wars” novel, “Thrawn: Alliances,” The Verge reports.

Dates: The park will open in 2019 at Disneyland and in fall 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.