Utah Valley junior middle blocker Makaila Jarema and Seattle U senior setter Shae Harris have been named the Western Athletic Conference Defensive and Offensive Volleyball Players of the Week, respectively, for the week of Nov. 12-18. This is the second honor of the season and of her career for Jarema and the first honor of the season and second of her career for Harris.

Jarema, a Highland, Utah native, had a huge week at the net for the Wolverines where she averaged 3.00 blocks per set with a total of 24 blocks in a pair of Utah Valley victories. In a 3-1 victory over CSU Bakersfield last Thursday, she recorded a match-high nine blocks and added a career-high 14 kills. Jarema followed it up with a WAC single-match record 15 block assists in a 3-1 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday, breaking a mark that had stood for 19 seasons. She also added nine kills on .421 hitting in that match. With the big week, Jarema became the WAC's all-time single-season record holder in blocks in conference-only play with 121 for the year. Jarema not only leads the WAC but ranks second nationally with a 1.78 blocks per set average.

Harris, a Vancouver, British Columbia native, quarterbacked Seattle U to a pair of monumental wins in the final weekend of the regular season to propel the Redhawks into the WAC Tournament. She averaged a WAC-best 9.67 assists per set to go along with 1.00 kills on .400 hitting for the week. On Thursday against Grand Canyon, Harris was three kills shy of a triple-double, finishing with 45 assists, 15 digs and seven kills on .429 hitting. She also added one service ace and a pair of blocks in the match as Seattle U scored the final six points in the final set to secure the five-set victory. In a must-win match on Senior Day on Saturday against CSU Bakersfield, Harris again rose to the occasion, finishing with 42 assists and 15 digs to go along with a pair of kills, one ace and three blocks. The back-to-back double-doubles give her 10 on the season.

Other offensive nominees included: Megan Sester of California Baptist who averaged 3.75 kills per set, Kansas City's Tyrecia Lukes who averaged 2.78 kills on .422 hitting, Tatyana Battle of NM State who averaged 4.75 kills and 5.19 points per set, UT Rio Grande Valley's Ragni Steen Knudsen who averaged 3.38 kills per set and Kazna Tarawhiti of Utah Valley who averaged 4.75 kills and 5.12 points per set.

Other defensive nominees included: Cassidy Dennison of California Baptist who averaged 5.25 digs per set, Chicago State's Megan Klavitter who averaged 5.00 digs per set, Tyrecia Lukes of Kansas City who averaged 1.33 blocks per set, NM State's Briana Ainsworth who averaged 3.50 digs per set and Alexandra Ecker of UT Rio Grande Valley who averaged 1.25 digs per set.

Jarema and the Wolverines will head to Bakersfield, California, this week for the 2018 WAC Volleyball Tournament. UVU enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed and will take on the host and fifth-seeded CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thanksgiving Day at 5:30 p.m. MT. The winner of that contest will then advance to Friday's semifinal round, while the loser will go home.