CENTERVILLE — Residents are invited to ring in the holidays during the city’s Festival of Lights on Monday, Nov. 26.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at William R. Smith Park. 300 North and 100 East. The night will feature music, lights, cookies, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa.

In addition, the city’s Youth Council will host a bake sale. All proceeds will go toward helping needy families in the community.