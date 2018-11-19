SALT LAKE CITY — Megaplex Theatres had a magical opening debut for the latest “Harry Potter” franchise film. In fact, it was the best in the country.

What’s going on: Utah’s Megaplex Theatres ranked No. 1 in North America for its opening of the “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald,” with five of the specific theater locations ranking in the United States Top 15, according to a press release from Megaplex Theatres.

The Jordan Commons location in Sandy ranked No. 1 throughout North America.

The numbers are based on total revenue during the opening weekend.

Here’s a quick breakdown of where Utah theaters ranked:

No. 1 Jordan Commons in Sandy

No. 6 Geneva in Vineyard

No. 10 Thanksgiving Point in Lehi

No. 13 The District in South Jordan

No. 15 The Gateway in Salt Lake City

Flashback: Megaplex finished first in the United States and Canada for the opening of the film’s predecessor, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and has ranked first for every other “Harry Potter” film that has premiered at Jordan Commons.

“If Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author J.K. Rowling writes a story based in her Wizarding World, Utah movie fans will turn out in record numbers,” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres, in a statement. “Our team is honored to host the most loyal and avid movie fans as they celebrate these big movies with their friends and families.”

Nationwide: The latest film from the wizarding world topped the box office this weekend, according to The Associated Press. The film earned $62.2 million in the U.S. and Canada. However, that’s less than the $74 million that the film’s predecessor earned in 2016.

The film’s earnings are actually an all-time low for the “Harry Potter” films.

Read more: Everything you need to know before 'The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Movie review: 'Crimes of Grindelwald' is a crime against the 'Harry Potter' world