SALT LAKE CITY — Six people who boarded an elevator in Chicago’s former John Hancock Center Friday night found themselves in a living nightmare.

According to WGN9, the elevator plummeted 84 stories, from the 95th floor to the 11th floor after one of its hoist cables snapped.

“At the beginning I believed we were going to die,” Jaime Montemayor, one of the victims, told CBS Chicago. “We were going down and then I felt that we were falling down and then I heard a noise–clack clack clack clack clack clack.”

After the elevator stopped, dust began to seep in. Several people began to panic. Someone pressed the emergency button.

But, according to CBS Chicago, no one from building security immediately called the fire department.

When rescuers arrived, things were far from over.

According to the Washington Post, the six strangers — including Montemayor and his wife, two law students from Northwestern, a pregnant woman and one other person — were stuck in the elevator for about 2.5 hours as firefighters from the Chicago Fire Department tried to figure out a way to reach them.

“They couldn’t find us,” one student said. “We thought we only fell a few floors, but we ended up falling 84.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that once the elevator was located, firefighters had to cut a hole in the wall of the parking garage to reach the elevator. The elevator doors were pulled open and all six people escaped uninjured.

“When they opened the door, the feeling was, ‘Thanks, bud!’” Jaime Montemayor said, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Fire Department is being praised for their response to the situation.

The elevators in the skyscraper have been closed for further investigation.