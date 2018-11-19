WHITE CITY — A man accused of tying a woman to a bed and raping her, then stabbing her as she tried to escape, has been charged with attempted murder.

In addition to the first-degree felony, Kasey Staker, 21, of White City, was also charged in 3rd District Court Monday with aggravated kidnapping and rape, both first-degree felonies, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On Nov. 11, a 20-year-old woman was staying at Staker's residence. At some point during the night, police say Staker attempted to initiate sex with the woman who refused. Staker then tied the woman's arms to the bedframe and sexually assaulted her, according to charging documents.

Staker later untied the woman and she attempted to leave. But when she confronted him about raping her, Staker "pulled a small butcher knife out" and refused to let her leave, the charges state.

He asked "if she wanted to die and charged at her swinging the knife," according to the charges.

The woman suffered cuts to her neck and chin that required stitches. She also suffered a deep cut on her hand while trying to stop Staker from stabbing her in the throat, and smaller cuts to her shoulders, chest and arms, the charges state.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to hold Staker in the Salt Lake County Jail on $500,000 bail.