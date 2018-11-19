Utah State placekicker Dominik Eberle was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the second time this year and the second time in his career that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Nuremberg, Germany, has earned conference player of the week accolades. Overall, this is the Aggies’ 25th weekly honor in their sixth season in the league.

In No. 14 Utah State’s 29-24 win at Colorado State this past Saturday, Eberle scored 11 points as he was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals (23, 26, 37) and 2-for-2 on extra points, helping the Aggies avoid an upset.

Eberle has now scored 125 points this season and 235 in his career, which rank second and sixth all-time in school history, respectively. The 2017 Lou Groza Award finalist is also second all-time in single-season history with 20 made field goals and fourth all-time with 25 attempts.

For his career, Eberle ranks second all-time in field goals made (41) and tied for fourth all-time in field goal attempts (54).

Eberle leads the Mountain West and ranks third in the nation in scoring (11.4 ppg), is first in the MW and sixth in the nation in field goals made (1.8 pg) and is third in the MW and 30th in the nation in field goal percentage (.800), as he is 20-of-25 on the season.

Against the Rams, Eberle also kicked off seven times for 425 yards (60.7 ypk) and four touchbacks.

Earlier this month, Eberle was named a semifinalist for the 2018 Lou Groza Award and was tabbed a midseason first-team All-American on Oct. 18, by USA Today Sports.

Wyoming’s Tyler Vander Waal and Andrew Wingard were named the Mountain West Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.

Utah State (10-1, 7-0 MW) will wrap up the regular season with a road game at Boise State (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday, Nov. 24, at Albertsons Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m., and the game will be televised live on ESPN. This game will also determine the Mountain Division champion in the Mountain West.

Bowl eligible

Utah State is bowl eligible for the seventh time in the last eight years.