Alex Smith and Tony Bergstrom never played together at the University of Utah. The same year Smith was taken No. 1 in the NFL draft, Bergstrom signed a National Letter of Intent with the Utes.

They’re teammates now with the Washington Redskins. On Sunday, Bergstrom, an off-again, on-again starter for Washington, watched as Smith, the 14-year veteran, was lost for the season with a gruesome leg injury in the Redskins’ 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

"He's just so highly respected. Everyone loves and respects Alex. I'm not that surprised about it,” Bergstrom told ESPN’s John Keim when asked about players from both teams showing concern for Smith.

Smith was injured, fracturing his tibia and fibula bones according to ESPN, on a third-quarter sack by Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson. Washington head coach Jay Gruden told Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael that Smith will require surgery, confirming he’ll be lost for the season.

AP Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) ankle is injured as he is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

“Pro football’s a tough sport. He’s a great guy, a great leader, great quarterback,” Gruden told Michael. “We’ll miss him this year.”

Smith was in his first season with the Redskins after being traded to the team from the Kansas City Chiefs. He had completed 62.5 percent of his passes this season for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions before the injury.

Washington tight end Vernon Davis, who played with Smith years ago in San Francisco, expressed his disappointment and concern.

“I played with him so long, he’s like a brother,” Davis told The Washington Post. “To see him go down and suffer is like, ‘Why not me?’ Maybe I should suffer and let him continue to go out there and do his job and help this team win. Because I know how bad he wants it. I know how much work he’s put in. Starting from San Francisco, going to Kansas City. He’s worked extremely hard. He’s resilient. He’s the most resilient person I’ve ever met. He’s been through so much.”

Mark Tenally Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, bottom, reacts after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Smith’s injury came on the 33rd anniversary of former Redskins great Joe Theismann suffering a similar injury while in a Washington uniform.

“I saw a pile of people go down, and then I saw Alex’s leg in the position it was in. And I turned away after that. It brought back vivid memories,” the former NFL quarterback told The Associated Press.

I feel so bad for him. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018

Here’s a look at how the other NFL locals on active rosters performed during Week 11 of the regular season:

SEAHAWKS 27, PACKERS 24

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Played 11 special teams snaps.

Played 11 special teams snaps. Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had a game-high nine tackles, including six solo stops and a tackle for loss, while playing all 49 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and seven on special teams.

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Started at outside linebacker and had three sacks — his second three-sack game of the year — and added six tackles, including five solo stops, and four quarterback hurries. His final sack came in Green Bay territory and helped the Packers hold the Seahawks to a field goal. Fackrell played 58 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.

Started at outside linebacker and had three sacks — his second three-sack game of the year — and added six tackles, including five solo stops, and four quarterback hurries. His final sack came in Green Bay territory and helped the Packers hold the Seahawks to a field goal. Fackrell played 58 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had one carry for 5 yards while playing four offensive snaps and six on special teams.

COWBOYS 22, FALCONS 19

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Played 11 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Played 11 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 64 offensive snaps for the Cowboys and one on special teams.

Atlanta

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Played five special teams snaps.

Played five special teams snaps. Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle while playing 24 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

RAVENS 24, BENGALS 21

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, FS, Utah: Started at free safety and had a solo tackle while playing all 55 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Not active for game while continuing to recover from an MCL injury.

LIONS 20, PANTHERS 19

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Had a 9-yard sack on a third-down play to force and punt and added two tackles, including one solo stop, and two quarterback hurries while playing 25 defensive snaps.

Had a 9-yard sack on a third-down play to force and punt and added two tackles, including one solo stop, and two quarterback hurries while playing 25 defensive snaps. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played 23 special teams snaps.

Played 23 special teams snaps. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had five solo tackles while playing 57 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played three special teams snaps.

COLTS 38, TITANS 10

Indianapolis

No locals on roster

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Played three defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

STEELERS 20, JAGUARS 16

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

GIANTS 38, BUCCANEERS 35

New York

No locals on roster

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

TEXANS 23, REDSKINS 21

Houston

No locals on roster

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Started at right guard and recovered a Washington fumble while playing all 75 offensive snaps for the Redskins and four on special teams.

Started at right guard and recovered a Washington fumble while playing all 75 offensive snaps for the Redskins and four on special teams. Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had two receptions for 6 yards and one carry for 0 yards while playing 16 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Had two receptions for 6 yards and one carry for 0 yards while playing 16 offensive snaps and six on special teams. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: See above.

See above. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing 15 special teams snaps.

RAIDERS 23, CARDINALS 21

Oakland

No locals on active roster

Arizona

No locals on roster

BRONCOS 23, CHARGERS 22

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 56 offensive snaps for the Broncos and three on special teams.

Started at left tackle and played all 56 offensive snaps for the Broncos and three on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had two kickoff returns for 38 yards, a reception for 4 yards and an assisted special teams tackle while playing 11 offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Had two kickoff returns for 38 yards, a reception for 4 yards and an assisted special teams tackle while playing 11 offensive snaps and eight on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Was targeted on a pass play while playing 27 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles, including stopping one play a yard short of a first down on third-and-5, and a pass deflection while playing all 56 defensive snaps for the Chargers and eight on special teams.

Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles, including stopping one play a yard short of a first down on third-and-5, and a pass deflection while playing all 56 defensive snaps for the Chargers and eight on special teams. Tre’von Johnson, LB, Weber State and Hunter High: Played 16 special teams snaps.

Played 16 special teams snaps. Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Started at right tackle and played 42 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

SAINTS 48, EAGLES 7

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Completed 1 of 2 passes for 10 yards, had three carries for 4 yards, was targeted on a pass play, returned a punt for 0 yards and had a solo special teams tackle while playing 13 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Completed 1 of 2 passes for 10 yards, had three carries for 4 yards, was targeted on a pass play, returned a punt for 0 yards and had a solo special teams tackle while playing 13 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams. Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at free safety and had a solo tackle while playing 38 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had two solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, while playing 33 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

BEARS 25, VIKINGS 20

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played five special teams snaps.

Minnesota

No locals on roster

MONDAY NIGHT

Here’s a look at Utah ties on active rosters in the Monday night game:

Kansas City Chiefs

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU

Los Angeles Rams