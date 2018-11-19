SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Rep. Mia Love added to her lead over Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams in the latest Utah County results released Monday morning.

Love gained 2,224 votes in the conservative stronghold to 1,127 for McAdams, bringing her total votes throughout the 4th Congressional District to 131,230 to McAdams' 129,714.

That expanded the lead two-term congresswoman first took over McAdams on Friday from 419 votes to 1,516 in the district, which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties as well as Juab and Sanpete counties.

Another update is expected Monday from Salt Lake County. Counties are set to canvass the results of the Nov. 6 election on Tuesday, with a final canvass by the state scheduled for Nov. 26.

This story will be updated.