Edward A. Ornelas, For the Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 19.

Utah County is expected to receive 1 million new residents in the next 50 years. Here’s how leaders are planning for the growth.

President Russell M. Nelson to Texans: An eternal perspective will help you endure “serious storms.” Read more.

Nearly half of those who die in Utah jails die within the first week. Read more.

Watch the five best plays from this weekend’s round of championship high school football games. Read more.

Teams recovered the body of a second missing canoeist at Strawberry Reservoir. Read more.

A Utah nurse’s CPR training saved the life of a baby inside a busy restaurant. Read more.

Our most popular stories:

A look at our InDepth coverage:

Winter is coming and so is bad air: What psychology can teach us about fixing Utah's air quality problem

Called to serve: Finding hope and opportunity for early returned missionaries

Faith leaders describe the 'inner conflict and turmoil' they've experienced since Trump took office

The birth control battle continues with new Trump administration policies

President Trump ramped up rhetoric on immigration before the midterms. Did it work?

A look at national headlines:

Camp Fire update: 77 now dead, 993 still listed as missing | The Modesto Bee

Fleeing Venezuela, migrants flood Colombia amid region’s worst humanitarian crisis in decades | USA Today

Trump's combative weekend shows rocky road ahead | CNN

Trump blasts retired Navy SEAL critical of him, suggesting he should've caught bin Laden sooner | NBC News

The American Dream is alive. in China. | The New York Times