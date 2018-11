MURRAY — Two people died in a house fire Monday morning in Murray.

The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. near 5729 South and 700 West. Firefighters said the scene was still being "overhauled for hot spots" two hours later, according to Murray fire officials.

Firefighters indicated there were two fatalities, and the cause of the fire will be investigated once it is out.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.