Ever wonder what former BYU linebacker Fred Warner sounds like on the field?

The San Francisco 49ers gave fans the inside ear, mic’ing up the rookie during their recent Monday night game against the New York Giants.

Warner has been a key component of the San Francisco defense in his first pro season, starting every game at the Mike linebacker position while leading the team with 77 tackles and five pass deflections.

Warner’s enthusiastic attitude is on full display during his mic’d up session, whether he’s trying to inspire teammates with cheers like “Let’s go” or “We fly to the ball,” he’s challenging his tackle count — “There’s something’s wrong. They’re not counting my tackles, I’ve got at least five bro” — or he’s admitting he’s got to watch what he says with the mic on — “I be having to watch my mouth with this mic.”

Take a listen.

Sound UP 🔊@fred_warner was wired for sound on Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/Mf4gLYzkDJ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 15, 2018

Wagner still a Legion of Boom

Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner has been a force since he entered the NFL seven seasons ago.

That stays true, even as the famed Seattle defense that helped the Seahawks become a Super Bowl contender in recent seasons — dubbed the Legion of Boom and led by several Pro Bowlers — has largely disbanded.

The Seahawks are again in the postseason discussion in a season that was supposed to be a rebuilding year, and as NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha explains, Wagner has played a key role. Wagner, who has 74 tackles and nine pass deflections on the year, has kept the Seattle defense together while teaching his younger teammates.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner had the highest grade among NFL linebackers this season through Week 10, with an 89.7 grade.

“Being here in my seventh year, we've had it all. We've started 0-2 and made the playoffs before," Wagner told Chadiha. "So, it's more of an expectation. You expect to finish. You expect to be in a position where you control your fate. That's what you expect here. I have that confidence because of everything we've gone through. We have a tough stretch, but if we do it right, it will be a huge growth for us and it will put us in a nice position."

And finally …

You don’t often see a quarterback chase down and swipe the game ball from an official, but that’s what happened for Baltimore rookie Lamar Jackson after he knelt down on the final snap of the Ravens’ 24-21 win over Cincinnati in his first NFL start. After initially tossing the ball to the official, he realizes he wants the game-ball memento and tracks it down.