Dixie State swimming combined to break six more school records to go with one event win and 12 top-10 all-time marks on the final day of competition at the 2018 Colorado Mesa A3 Performance Invitational on Sunday at the CMU El Pomar Natatorium.

The Trailblazers, who finished fourth overall in the team competition with 462 points, finished the three days of competition with 11 total school record performances, two event wins, four NCAA “B” qualifying marks and 37 top-10 all-time results overall.

Two of the six school records fell in DSU’s final event of the day as the 400-yard freestyle relay team of freshmen Kelsea Wright and Kenzie Chesler, sophomore Miriam Gonzalez and junior Audrey Hyde touched the wall first with an altitude-adjusted time of 3:30.18. Wright also broke the DSU 100 free record with a 52.19 opening leg (altitude adjusted), which eclipsed the previous standard posted earlier in the day by Hyde (52.96, altitude adjusted) in the 100 free event finals.

Junior Katie Pack also collected two school records in the 1,650 free as she broke her own event record by nearly 18 seconds with an altitude-adjusted time of 17:33.61 to place second overall. In addition, she recorded a 1,000 yard split time of 10:37.18 (altitude adjusted), which was five-plus seconds faster than her previous school record time for that distance. In addition, freshman Rebecka Anderson etched her name atop DSU’s 200 backstroke all-time list with an altitude-adjusted time of 2:06.00.

Dixie State returns to action after the calendar turns to 2019 as the Trailblazers will open the new year at the San Diego Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 5.