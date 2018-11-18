STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — Teams have recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman from Sugar House, confirming that both she and her boyfriend died after their canoe capsized at Strawberry Reservoir.

Chenoa Plank and 24-year-old Benjamin Magalis, of Goodhue, Minnesota, were fishing near Chicken Creek West on Nov. 12 when they were tossed into 38-degree water, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

"Sadly, Chenoa and Benjamin perished in the water," the sheriff's office said in a Sunday prepared statement. The State Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death, but it appears the pair drowned, the sheriff's office said.

Crews found the body of Magalis about 8 p.m. Saturday. They had been searching the reservoir since Friday, after Plank's father called 911 and reported that had been due to return Tuesday from camping at the reservoir.

Search teams found the couple's belongings Friday and Saturday, including an overturned canoe. They rescued Plank's dog, Hazel, who was wearing a life jacket, on Friday.

"We spent several days with the Plank and Magalis families and have greatly appreciated their strength and kindness," the sheriff's office said. "We mourn with them at this difficult time and are grateful for all of those that have volunteered and helped so generously."