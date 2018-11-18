COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — An apartment complex in Cottonwood Heights caught fire early Sunday, causing severe damage to three apartments and displacing 10 people who live there, authorities said.

The blaze likely began as a grease fire in a kitchen about 8 a.m. Sunday at the Santa Fe Apartments, 7015 S. Santa Cruz Drive (1550 East), said Unified Fire Authority spokesman Matthew McFarland. No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage wasn't immediately clear.

The same complex caught fire on Nov. 9, forcing the temporary evacuation of 25 units early in the morning and causing $200,000 in damage. A woman who police said is elderly called them to say her house was on fire about 3 a.m. that morning, and she was taken to a hospital with severe burns, according to Unified fire. A cause of the first blaze has not been released.

In addition to Unified crews, others from Murray, Sandy and Cottonwood Heights helped douse the flames on Sunday. The Red Cross was helping arrange shelter for those who couldn't return to their apartments.

Investigators from the Unified and Salt Lake fire departments have determined both fires appear to be accidental and unrelated, according to McFarland, who called them "an unfortunate coincidence for the residents of Santa Fe apartments" on Twitter.