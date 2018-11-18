Dylan Manley skateboards outside of the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The weather on Sunday was cold and clear, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. But a change in temperatures is expected this week, with sunny and cool weather forecast through Wednesday turning to rain and snow on Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service.

