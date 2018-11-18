INDIANAPOLIS — Sixteen of 37 free throw attempts were missed in Philadelphia Friday.

Another 10 of 27 were missed in Boston Saturday.

As the Utah Jazz prepare to face the Indiana Pacers on Monday, for the final stop of a five-game road trip, capitalizing on those missed opportunities is certainly an emphasis. Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo is listed as questionable with right knee soreness.

“Everybody’s concerned,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder admitted before the Celtics game. “The players are concerned. But at the same time, you can practice them, and we do that. Record them, practice them and keep shooting them, try to simulate game situations where you can simulate a pressure free throw in practice.”

Utah currently leads the league in free throw attempts (29.1) but is connecting on just 20.7 of those. The Jazz also hold the league’s third-worst free throw percentage (71.0) behind Indiana (70.7) and Sacramento (68.2).

Although the Jazz are 8-8 on the season, capitalizing on the nuances of the game, such as knocking down free throws, would possibly have them in a better position.

That isn’t the only concern, though, just one of them.

“Focus. When we get up by a little, we kind of lose track of what’s going on,” Donovan Mitchell said after Friday’s 113-107 loss in Philadelphia. “Whether it’s little plays, whether it’s being up in the pick and roll or being back or switching off screens, whatever it may be, we’ve just got to have more focus because against certain teams it may work and we may get let off the hook but against (Philly) it’s not going to.”

Jazz forward Derrick Favors went 2-for-6 at the line in the 98-86 win at Boston, Rudy Gobert went 4-for-6, Donovan Mitchell went 3-for-4, and Ricky Rubio hit all but one of his seven free throws while Joe Ingles didn’t take one to round out the starting lineup.

Alec Burks has the highest free throw percentage on the squad (86.7) followed by Georges Niang (85.7), Rubio (82.5) and Mitchell (79.7) while Gobert gets the most attempts (6.3) but is connecting at just 60 percent.

Snyder is aware and guys are accountable, but he doesn’t want players overanalyzing the situation, either.

“You don’t want to overthink it,” Snyder said. “That’s the challenge is to concentrate and make it important, but, like anything, it requires kind of fine motor skills. If you get too much psychology involved, sometimes it goes the other way. Guys are aware of it, we’ve felt it when we miss, and I think the hope team feels it, so hopefully we’ll shoot them better.”