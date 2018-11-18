Utah State sophomore linebacker David Woodward was named the College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the organization.

In the 14th-ranked Aggies’ 29-24 victory at Colorado State this past Saturday, Woodward recorded a career and game-high 20 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. It marked his sixth double-digit tackle outing of the season and the seventh of his career. He now has 11.0 tackles for loss this year and 14.0 in his career.

Woodward is just the 15th different player this season to record 20-plus tackles and just the fourth Aggie to do it since 2000. In fact, Woodward’s 20 stops are the most by a Utah State player since Nick Vigil had 20 at Air Force in 2015, and they are the most by a Mountain West player in 2018.

Utah State (10-1, 7-0 MW) will wrap up the regular season with a road game at Boise State (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday, Nov. 24, at Albertsons Stadium. That game, which is set for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, will be televised live on ESPN, and it will also determine the Mountain Division champion in the Mountain West.

Utah State is also bowl eligible for the seventh time in the last eight years.